Franklin Supermarket collecting relief supplies

Franklin Supermarket has volunteered to be the local drop-off site for donations to the relief of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Texas.

The supermarket has asked for the following items, as they are those which are most in demand: diapers, wet wipes, bottles, pacifiers, baby formula, diaper cream, nursery water, baby lotion, baby bath soap, Pediasure, Clorox, disinfectants, any cleaning supplies, washing detergent, garbage bags, mops, brooms, plastic gloves, paper towels, toilet paper, bath soap, feminine supplies, hair brushes, combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Ensure shakes, Depends undergarments, bottled water, canned meat, crackers, peanut butter, cotton swabs, batteries, flashlights, tarps, powdered milk, dog and cat food, bibles, rosaries, spiritual cards, charcoal, lighter fluid, paper plates and plastic cutlery.

Feel free to add any written messages, letters or cards of hope.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. The flood victims need gasoline, hotel rooms and in some cases, transportation to relatives’ or friends’ houses.

Anything the public can spare is greatly appreciated. Help the folks at Franklin Supermarket fill an eighteen-wheeler with the necessities that the victims of the Texas floods so sorely require.