Franklin sets 'Stop the Violence Rally' for July 19

The City of Franklin will hold its annual Stop the Violence Rally at Broussard-Harris Recreation Center on July 18 beginning at 6 p.m.

This effort through the City of Franklin with the late Rachelle Bell and her family is intended to begin the conversation within its communities that citizens have the right to speak up and ensure that their neighborhoods remain a safe area.

“We want our community to know that if you see something, say something,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “After the losses many families have experienced, including my own, the city council and I created the safe zone by the Franklin Police Station to allow safe areas for people to buy, sell or trade items in a well-lit and secure area for their safety.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Kristi D.A. Matthews Esq., a Franklin native now living in New Jersey. She is the Senior Labor and Employment Counsel with Newell Brands headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, where she provides employment advice and counsel for the company’s global operations of several brand portfolios. She also serves as a member of the company’s Ethics and Compliance team. Matthews is responsible for the management of employment legal matters, including compensation, wage and hour, non-compete agreements, investigations, and other labor and employment advice and litigation management.

Admission is free to the public. The Broussard-Harris Recreation Center is located at 508 Oneal Chube St., Franklin. For more information contact Tammy Rogers, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 337-828-6350.