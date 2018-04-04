Franklin police seek 2 suspects

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Darien “Gerber” Mitchell.

Mitchell was developed as a suspect and is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, firearm or weapon in a firearm-free zone and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentality.

On Sunday at approximately 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Broussard-Harris Park.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a tall, thin, black male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans shot a revolver into the air and then ran away from the scene. Mitchell was positively identified as the subject of interest.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Darien “Gerber” Mitchell, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at 337-828-1716.

In addition to Mitchell, the Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Devon Londo.

Londo was developed as a suspect and is wanted for the charge of armed robbery.

On Thursday at approximately 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at a local business located in the 800 block Martin Luther King Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers learned that two unknown masked male subjects went into the business armed with handguns and demanded money from an employee.

One of the suspects, Dequellin Antione was arrested, but Londo is still at large.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Devon Londo, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at 337-828-1716.