Franklin is pilot city for a Main Street initiative

Franklin is the pilot city for a Main Street program

Starting today, Black Friday, the City of Franklin is launching the biggest extension of Main Street yet.

According to Franklin officials, “We’re taking Main Street to the rest of America to experience some of the amazing things Franklin has to offer. With online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart smothering local small businesses, Rep. Sam Jones and the State of Louisiana thought it simple to even the playing field.”

The result is mymainstreet.net, and Franklin is the pilot city, billed as “a chance for everyone across the United States to visit our unique Main Street in the comfort of their own home.”

Officials say this site will start with just a small offering of what local merchants have to offer and continue to expand.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard said, “The best part is, there will always be something new at MyMainstreet. So please join us and share to help in rolling out the red carpet from Franklin to the rest of the world. Register online now at mymainstreet.net and you will receive an alert the moment when the site goes live.”

The state is giving certified mainstreets throughout Louisiana the opportunity to compete in the e-commerce world by creating a website where they can sell their goods online.

The owner of Franklin boutique The French Door, Kathy Latiolais, said “it’s not just big box stores you know? We put a lot of love, sweat, and tears into what we do, we love what we do or we wouldn’t be here.” Her shop sells mostly local products and she currently doesn’t have the ability to sell her products online. The new site will work just like Amazon does, allowing shoppers to browse several participating business in one location. “It’s awesome for people like us because it gets the products out there that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do”, adds Latiolais.

This online initiative, along with Foulcard’s “Shop, Eat, Play, Fuel Local First” initiative and the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau’s “Shop St. Mary Parish First” campaign puts a focus on keeping local tax dollars within St. Mary Parish, reminding local citizens they have an opportunity to effect an increase in economic and community development within the region. This program will give small rural businesses a fighting chance against the big box retailers that buy major bulk overseas items with little chances of having them sponsor a local sports team, organization, and church events.