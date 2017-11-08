Franklin library presents local author Che'Kierra T. Parker

Alex P. Allain Memorial Library will welcome author Che’Kierra T. Parker, RSW, for a book signing for her self-help non-fiction Recognizing My Own Strength: How to Overcome Depression book on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Born in Franklin, Parker earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree at Grambling State University in 2013. Following her graduation, she became a registered social work in the state of Louisiana. An active member of the Louisiana Counseling Association and the National Alliance of Mental Illness, she is currently pursuing her Masters of Clinical Psychology to become a license professional counselor. Her support group, New Season, available on Facebook, provides coping skills and building techniques to assist those suffering from mental illness. Her experiences as a social worker have greatly influenced her writing. Recognizing My Own Strength: How to Overcome Depression acknowledges the toll depression and other mental illnesses have on those suffering from it, and offers various techniques to challenge it. Parker also details her life experiences in dealing with her depression including toxic relationships used to fill the void her depression caused, surviving homelessness, suicidal thoughts, her diagnosis and the lengths she went to overcome her depression.

For more information, visit the Alex P. Allain Memorial Library at 206 Iberia St. in Franklin. You may call the library at 828-5364 or visit the library’s website at www.stmarylibrary.org. Alex P. Allain Memorial Library is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.