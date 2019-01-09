Franklin library presents Black History Month program

Franklin native and author Seanathan Polidore returns to the Alex P. Allain Library in Franklin for Black History Month Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

Heavy with knowledge, he plans to share what he has learned and acquired over the years as a motivational speaker and budding researcher.

African-Americans’ contributions hold an essential place in American History. Arts, social activism, entertainment, literature, science and other diverse fields are unlimited in their influence in shaping modern American society. Focusing on African Americans’ scientific achievements, Polidore will highlight extraordinary scientists and inventors whose creations have made an irreversible impact on today’s American culture. For more information, please contact Franklin Library at 337-828-5364.