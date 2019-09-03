Franklin homicide leads to chase, arrest of accused

KWBJ reported Monday that Louisiana State Police Troop I arrested murder suspect, 36-year-old Trinity Daqwan Coleman of Franklin, in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Coleman had been involved in a high-speed pursuit and shoot-out following the homicide of a female victim in the area of Scottie Street near Pine, in Franklin, around 8:50 a.m. on Monday.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reportedly said that Coleman and the 37-year-old victim had been involved in “an on-again-off-again relationship.”

During a BOLO-prompted traffic stop later that morning of Coleman’s silver Cadillac CTS on I-10 near Crowley in Acadia Parish, Coleman allegedly refused to exit the car.

KWBJ reported that Coleman then drove off and began traveling west on I-10 resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

As the Cadillac entered Jefferson Davis Parish, Troopers successfully deployed spike strips causing the tires to deflate, yet Coleman still refused to stop.

According to KWBJ, after a few minutes, Coleman pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of I-10 in Welsh where he began to exchange gunfire with the driver of another vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Clarence Fine Jr. of Jeanerette, who was stopped in the westbound lanes of travel. No one was reportedly struck in the exchange of gunfire.

Coleman is then said to have continued traveling west on I-10, coming to a stop on the roadway about three miles west of Welsh and still refused to exit the vehicle.

After a two-and-a-half hour standoff, Coleman surrendered and was taken into custody.

Coleman was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon, with additional charges possible.

Fine was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.

The homicide investigation in Franklin remains on-going.