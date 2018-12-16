-

Franklin High FFA

Sun, 12/16/2018 - 6:00am

Franklin Future Farmers of America members participated in the Area III FFA Leadership Development Events Dec. 11 at McNeese State University in Lake Charles. Leadership Development Events are structured to promote leadership development for the student. The benefits received from participating in an LDE include public speaking skills, communication strategies, leadership growth, confidence, memorization skills and teaching strategies. Participating members were from left, Dalen LeBlanc, Noel Guillotte, Madison Boudreaux, Matthew Phillips, Cameron Bertrand and Caleb Willis. Phillips placed fourth in Employment Skills. Participants in the Employment Skills LDE submit a resume, complete job applications and participate in mock job interviews with a panel of possible employers based on the student’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

