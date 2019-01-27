Franklin getting ready for Mardi Gras parade; registrations open

The Franklin Carnival Parade Association Inc., which is comprised of Franklin’s three local krewes, Krewe of Sucrose, Krewe of Teche and Krewe of Shona, will hold its annual Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, March 5.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. with float line up beginning at 11 a.m. on Cynthia Street, next to Franklin Senior High School.

Registration for the 2019 parade will be at Franklin City Hall, 300 Iberia St. Anyone interested in registering a float, car, truck, bicycle, golf cart or walker should go to the second floor and speak to Tammy Rogers or Barbara Simmons.

Registration fees are as follows:

Decorated float includes trucks pulling trailer, 18 wheelers with flatbeds etc.: $50

Decorated car no trailer: $35

Decorated truck no trailer: $35

Decorated golf cart: $25

Bicycles: $1

Walker group: $25

Walker single: $1 per person

Horses, motorcycles, four wheelers and go-carts are not permitted.

This year the Franklin Carnival Parade Association is having a float decoration contest. As a registered participant in the parade you will automatically be eligible to win. There will be cash prizes given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place with prizes of $75, $50 and $25 in two categories:

Category #1 - Best Decorated School Entry. Any school that has a decorated entry in the parade will be eligible for one of the three cash prizes in this category.

Category #2 – Best Decorated Non-School Affiliated Entry. All other entries will be eligible for one of the three cash prizes in this category.

For more information contact Tammy Rogers at 337-828-6350 or 337-828-6305 at Franklin City Hall, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.