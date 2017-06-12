Franklin Canal flood structure testing

Mon, 06/12/2017 - 7:28am Roger Stouff

Testing was conducted at the flood control structure on the Franklin Canal Thursday afternoon. The canal was shut off to vessel traffic for a short time. At a St. Mary Parish Council meeting May 10, levee district Executive Director Tim Matte said two additional pumps were being added to the structure that prevent water from entering the lower part of the city by tidal or storm surge, bringing pumping capacity to four units.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017