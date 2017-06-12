Franklin Canal flood structure testing
Mon, 06/12/2017 - 7:28am Roger Stouff
Testing was conducted at the flood control structure on the Franklin Canal Thursday afternoon. The canal was shut off to vessel traffic for a short time. At a St. Mary Parish Council meeting May 10, levee district Executive Director Tim Matte said two additional pumps were being added to the structure that prevent water from entering the lower part of the city by tidal or storm surge, bringing pumping capacity to four units.