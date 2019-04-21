FPD's Lt. Larry Bolden shown appreciation by Vietnam vet

Franklin Police Lieutenant Larry Bolden received a special commendation Tuesday from Wesley Williams for saving Williams’ life.

During his report at the city council meeting, Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly read a letter from Williams, publicly thanking Bolden for his service.

The letter stated, “I am a Vietnam veteran, and sometimes we vets carry a little more baggage than we can handle.

“Lt. Bolden came to my aid as a vet who recognized my need, in a way that many others would not be able to recognize.

“Through much persistence and heartfelt honesty, Lt. Bolden helped me through a dark time. He also made sure that I received the help that I really needed.

“I owe so much to Lt. Bolden, including my life.

“Thank you, Lt. Bolden, for what you do for the community, and especially what you did for me.”

Williams presented Bolden with a plaque, and said, “I’ve been through a lot. I’m still going through a lot, and if it wasn’t for this man (indicating Bolden), I wouldn’t be here today.

“He saved my life.”

Bolden said not a word, but accepted the award, and took his seat.