FPD to join ticket campaign
Thu, 05/23/2019 - 9:12am
Last week the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission awarded a grant to the Franklin Police Department for the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
The Franklin Police Department will be participating in the campaign May 20-June 2.
The campaign’s focus is to raise awareness for the usage of seat belts and child passenger restraints in vehicles. Officers with the Franklin Police Department will be strictly enforcing seat belt violations in the days allotted above.