Fishing pier named in honor of Albert Foulcard nearly complete

Work on the new fishing pier at Burns Point Park should be complete in about three weeks.

The pier had been a career-long dream of Foulcard’s, according to St. Mary Parish Councilman Paul P. Naquin Jr. at the initial dedication of the pier prior to Foulcard’s death.

“Albert and I did a lot of traveling together, all over this United States,” Naquin said at the time. “Albert was always by my side and I was by his side, and everywhere we went, everywhere, I tell you, whether in DC or in Baton Rouge or on the council, at almost every meeting, Albert had to say something about the fishing pier, ‘Where is it? Where’s it at?’”

The pier is being funded by grants from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and World Wildlife Fund, appropriated by the St. Mary Parish Council.

Parish President David Hanagriff spoke fondly that day of his years working in conjunction with Foulcard. Hanagriff said despite not always voting in agreement, he always counted on Foulcard to explain and discuss why he was voting the way he had, and those explanations always held words of wisdom for Hanagriff. “This is just the beginning of this fishing pier,” Hanagriff said to Foulcard, “and I know that you’ve been working on this for many years.”

Naquin made one last comment before the ceremonial shovels dug into the ceremonial dirt, and he, like Hanagriff, spoke directly to Foulcard.

“I want to dedicate this pier to the Foulcard family and to Albert. Albert, if you can hear me, brother… I love you,” said Naquin, “I always will love you and you will always have a part of my heart. I’m telling you Albert, I enjoyed every minute that we spent together.”