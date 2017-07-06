FFH rounds up donations for local emergency aid center

Employees of Franklin Foundation Hospital donated canned goods and non-perishable items to St. Mary Emergency Aid Center, United Way for South Louisiana.

Employees were allowed to wear jeans, or dress down, for non-clinical staff or wear the scrub of their choice on the last two Fridays of June by bringing donation items.

Items were collected at the quarterly Town Hall meetings which all employees attend. Monetary donations were also accepted.

“Our Employees are awesome,” Director of Business Development and Marketing Dawn Kaiser-Melancon said. “After reading th e article in the newspaper that the Emergency Aid Center had a huge need, our employees responded with this donation to help out the cause. We are always proud of our employees and their willingness to support community programs.”

Franklin Foundation hospital is a 22-bed critical access facility that offers 24-hour emergency room, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstectrics with nursery, intensive care unit, skilled nursing services; physician services are provided at the hospital medical office building and the Baldwin Family Clinic.