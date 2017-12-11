Fathers, grandfathers join Head Start kids for the day

Bambi Head Start dads and granddads learned firsthand how much fun being holiday decorators with their kids can be.

As part of St. Mary CAA’s Fatherhood Initiative, on Dec. 1 nearly 30 Bambi dads and granddads of every size, shape and height were seen laughing and smiling with washable paint brushes, glitter, crayons and glue bottles.

Amongst the loud chatter of excited three-, four- and five-year-old children as their dads lifted each of them up to place their ornament on the Christmas tree, could be heard little voices saying: “Come on Paw-Paw!” “Pick Me up Daddy!” and “Higher Daddy!”

Bambi Head Start site manager, Louise Pierre, said she loved watching the happy chaos surrounding her, and says dads take pride in helping and showing their love. “The CEO, (Almetra J. Franklin) and I have discussed on more than one occasion how we are always eager to have programs where the dads can come and be a part of the educational process”, she said. “Our dads truly come whenever we call. It can be anytime of the year, and some of them will even take off from work to be present and active with their child/ children.”