Eugene Foulcard elected next mayor of Franklin

Saturday’s election results for mayor of Franklin saw victory for Eugene Foulcard over Jimmie Daniel II.

Foulcard is reported to have received 1,553 votes to Daniel’s 946, and unofficial voter turnout is said to have been 49.8 percent, according to Louisiana’s Secretary of State.

Of his victory Foulcard said, “It always feels great when you can see democracy at its best, when you can have two good guys, with no grudges and no animosity toward one another, run to improve the conditions and the quality of life in Franklin.”

Foulcard went on to say that he never felt as though he was running against anyone, but that he only ever wanted to offer what he could to improve life and the conditions in the city.

He praised Mayor Raymond Harris and Daniel, both as close, personal friends, but also said, “I felt like I could hear the cries in the community, that change was needed, and I wanted to move forward with my vision and the initiatives that I feel like will make a difference.”

Foulcard commended Daniel on running what he said was “a clean and upright race,” adding, “He and I have always been friends and will continue to be friends, and I think it’s always commendable when citizens offer themselves to public office, to make a difference.”

He said he had a chance to talk to many city residents as he went door to door during his campaign, and he found the issue of the most importance to the citizens to whom he spoke, was infrastructure, namely, the state of the roads throughout the city.

He said he looks forward to working hard to make infrastructure an important focal point of his administration, and closed by saying, “I thank God for them (Franklin citizenry) giving me this opportunity, and validating me through such overwhelming support throughout all of Franklin.”

Foulcard is set to assume his official title and capacity July 1.