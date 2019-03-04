Erosion control at the park

Construction of several berms of stone boulders off Cypremort Point State Park was completed by Patriot Construction and Industrial last August in an effort to assist in protection from storm winds and beach erosion there. The project is the first of a several-stage process by the offices of Gene Reynolds, head of Louisiana state parks, and State Representative Sam Jones, to renovate and revitalize Cypremort Point State Park. Reynolds said $4.5 million will be spent at the park. St. Mary Parish Councilman Paul Naquin announced Wednesday that RV spaces will be added soon.

The Banner-Tribune/ROGER EMILE STOUFF