Druilhet is pastor at Triune Church

Bishop James W. Proctor, Prelate of the Louisiana First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Inc. will install Elder Benny J. Druilhet as pastor of the Triune Church of God in Christ in Franklin Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

The installation service will be held at the church, 1118 Barrow St., in Franklin. Bishop Proctor will deliver the charge to the pastor and congregation.

Elder Druilhet previously served as Pastor of Bethlehem COGIC in Patterson for 13 years, and prior to that, he was an associate minister at Triune Church of God in Christ. He and his wife, Valarie, have six children: Delores, Glenda, Benny Jr., William, David (deceased) and Daniel. Elder Druilhet was trained in the Charles Harrison Mason System of Bible Colleges and was ordained as an elder in the Church of God in Christ in 2002. Elder Druilhet is also a graduate of the Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus in Franklin. He preaches and teaches, the Word of God with no reservations for he says that he is “not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone who believes.”

His message is that living a life according to the Word of God and with the aid of the Holy Spirit is the answer to the problems in today’s society.

Triune COGIC is a part of the Church of God in Christ Inc. which has a worldwide membership of over 6.5 million and is one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world. The church is led by Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake.