Druilhet-Morton is CEO of non-profit 'Step Up'

Delores Druilhet-Morton is the chief executive officer of Step Up, a nonprofit that works with high school girls in after-school and weekend programs on becoming confident, college-bound, career-focused and ready to join the next generation of professional women.

Delores is an accomplished nonprofit executive with 20 years of experience designing and leading creative enterprises that make a lasting difference. Prior to joining Step Up in 2019, she served as vice president for the west region of City Year. In that role, Delores was responsible for a $30 million annual budget, a staff of 177 nonprofit professionals and nearly 700 AmeriCorps members.

Before City Year, Delores was the chief program officer for Points of Light, where she designed and delivered programs that mobilized thousands of volunteers to meet education, economic opportunity, emergency response and preparedness needs in communities. She helped Fortune 500 companies drive their philanthropic platforms, including L’Oréal’s Women of Worth and Walt Disney Company’s Give A Day Get a Disney Day, and was honored by President Barack Obama as a 2012 Champion of Change.

A Louisiana native, Delores is the daughter of Benny and Valarie Druilhet of Baldwin. She now resides in the Los Angeles area and is based in Step Up’s national office in downtown Los Angeles. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature and a graduate degree in human resource management.