Dooley is hospital's interim CEO

Teche Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Jerry Dooley will be the new interim CEO. Dooley will replace Butch Frazier, who had been with Teche Regional since 2010 and left to pursue other career opportunities. In a press release, LifePoint Health Louisiana Market CEO Scott Smith said, “We appreciate Jerry’s willingness to step into this important interim leadership role and know that he will do a wonderful job guiding the hospital through this transition.” Dooley has over 30 years of experience as a healthcare administrator and has previously provided interim leadership with other LifePoint Health facilities in recent years. Dooley provided interim leadership for the following facilities under LifePoint Health:

—Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas.

—Rockdale Medical Center in Conyers, Georgia.

—Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, a four-campus system in southern Tennessee.

—Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana.

—Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.

—Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky.

“I am excited to welcome Jerry to Teche Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Market. He is a strong leader with significant professional experience,” said Smith. Dooley will hold the position temporarily at Teche Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health is currently looking for someone to fill the position on a permanent basis.