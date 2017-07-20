Dance recital, art show, Stop the Violence events in the city

A “Stop the Violence” rally will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Broussard-Harris Recreation Center in Franklin.

The rally is intended to help curb gun violence and to promote good decision-making skills. Participation is free and open to the public.

Also, the Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program dance recital and student art show will be Saturday at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the dance recital begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and will be available until noon Friday at the following locations: Broussard-Harris Recreation Center, The Lamp Lighter, T-shirts and Treasures, The French Door and Meyer’s Shoe Store.

Persons unable to purchase a ticket before the show, tickets will be available the night of the show at the Teche Theatre box office for $5. The box office will open at 5 p.m.

For information about these events, contact the Community Development Department at ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345.

The Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and by a Community Partnership Grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation