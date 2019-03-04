Cypremort Park, Burns Point to get facilities upgrades

Improvements by the state at Cypremort Point Park and by the parish at Burns Point are in the works.

St. Mary Parish Councilman Paul Naquin reported to the council Wednesday that the Louisiana State Parks will be building RV sites at Cypremort State Park. Naquin said there will be accommodations for all sized RVs and a road will be added near a waterway. There will be a turn-around for entrance and exit.

Naquin said he believes RVers will likely come to the park with these facilities.

Also, Naquin said a fishing pier at Burns Point will likely be complete in three weeks or so. There are eight handicapped access fishing facilities and wheelchair accessibility on the 100-foot pier.

He presented an ordinance for introduction naming the pier the Albert J. Foulcard Memorial Fishing Pier in honor of the long-time police juror and parish councilman from Franklin.

Also Wednesday, Steve Nugent, Centerville High School, outlined the upcoming annual Cast Iron Cook-off set for March 30.

Nugent said the event, which has been going on for several years, will be accompanied by a Mini Health & Welness Fair, part of the Fit Fun and Fabulous health campaign.

There will be a poster contest for the event, Renee Stansbury added.

There will be teams competing in seafood main dish, non-seafood main dish and appetizers/desserts. Each team must cook their entire dish in cast iron, no other vessels are allowed.

This event is a celebration of south Louisiana cooking heritage, and a nod to the past chefs that have made this area stand out as one of the best culinary gems in the nation. In the past, teams have prepared truly outstanding dishes that were popular with locals.

All proceeds from the various booths benefit Centerville High School student programs, and there are games and food for everyone to enjoy. This year a 5K Color Fun Run will be held, with t-shirts and other items for sale.

For more information see:

www.chscastironcookoff.wordpress.com

Also, Chief Administrative Office Henry “Bo” LaGrange reported that the Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved placing 65.73 acres of land into federal fee-to-trust in the Ralph Darden Memorial Parkway area, by the Chitimacha Tribe.

LaGrange also said road projects around the parish are proceeding, with bids continuing to be let and approved, meetings with contractors and preparations. Many of the bids are coming in lower than estimated.

That does not include Flattown Road in Charenton, which is a joint project between the parish and the Chitimacha Tribe for drainage work.

Resolutions were approved proclaiming March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month; and March 20 as “Kick Butts Day,” a smoking and second-hand smoking awareness campaign.

Also, Scott Berry was reappointed to the parish board of adjustments; and $11,000 was allocated from the Wards 5 & 8 3/10ths sales tax fund for sidewalks along Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista.