Councilman Naquin announces that he will not seek re-election

St. Mary Parish Councilman At-Large for Dist. 9 Paul Naquin announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election this fall.

“At this time I will not seek re-election to Dist. 9,” Naquin said at the end of the council’s meeting. “I’d like to spend a little more time with my family.

“I ran in 11 elections, lost none, I’ve exceeded my goal of 35 years (in office) and I will stop while I’m ahead.”

He received a standing ovation from the council and members of the audience.

Councilman Craig Mathews was the first to address Naquin. “It has been an honor to serve alongside you since my first meeting in 2007. It was a great honor to have your constituency in the various capacities that you have as a lifetime resident of St. Mary Parish. I believe that you’ve done fine work and expert leadership to the citizens of St. Mary Parish, and I for one, am going to miss you.”

“I didn’t know Paul too much before I ran for election,” Councilman Sterling Fryou said. “He came see me about eight years ago when I decided to run. Me and Paul became good friends, he taught me a lot.”

Councilman Kevin Voisin said when he was elected in 1995, “Mr. Naquin was one of those who took me under his wing, including his eight years as parish president…he’s always been sort of a father figure to me, and his wife Miss Sandra has been a mother figure. I enjoyed serving and traveling with him and I’ve seen the dedication he puts into public service, and also a past president of the Police Jury Association. That’s a hard thing to do, you have to stay in office a long time.”

Voisin added, “He’s always been available if somebody needs something, or need some crawfish boiled for free, for Center of Hope, or a school, or a graduation, he’s there.”