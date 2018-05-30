Community leaders participate in litter campaign by Keep Louisiana Beautiful

In an effort to educate and involve community leaders in the fight against litter in Louisiana, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and 23 affiliates, including Keep St. Mary Beautifu,l participated in a statewide litter-thon on March 23 which ended with a press conference in Baton Rouge announcing the results.

Twenty-eight bags and 1,456 pounds of trash were collected by more than 76 community leaders at the third annual “Leaders Against Litter” event hosted by Keep St. Mary Beautiful. Leaders Against Litter is a signature event created by KLB and supported by Volunteer Louisiana that gives local leaders the opportunity to demonstrate their support for keeping Louisiana beautiful by leading the charge against litter in our community.

Local government officials, business and community leaders included St Mary Parish Government parish president and staff; St. Mary Parish Sheriff and deputies; City of Franklin Mayor Pro-Tern and staff; City of Morgan City mayor; City of Patterson mayor and staff; Town of Baldwin mayor; Franklin Chief of Police and officers; Franklin Foundation Hospital; Franklin Foundation Medical Center; Pelican Waste and Debris; Patterson Garden Club; Don’t Trash Franklin Group; Baldwin Garden Club; Banner-Tribune; KWBJ; Agus Spa and Teche Talk. All joined Keep St. Mary Beautiful on the east and west side of Northwest Boulevard in the City of Franklin from La. 182 to the intersection of Yokely and Chatsworth Road, collecting various forms of litter to beautify the area in support of St Mary Parish and volunteerism.

Leaders used grabbers and wore event t-shirts to “lead the way to a cleaner Louisiana.” The leaders then collectively signed a Leaders Against Litter pledge confirming their commitment to speak up and spread the word that litter is not acceptable, to pick up litter whenever they see it, and to stand up and lead the way for a litter-free Louisiana.

The pledge board is now a traveling display appearing at different locations where other leaders and volunteers can sign the pledge, engaging even more individuals and extending the impact of Leaders Against Litter.

The Leaders Against Litter events kicked off the Great American Cleanup to be held in the months of March, April and May. Members of the community can become involved by contacting Keep St Mary Beautiful to learn about volunteering opportunities and cleanups at 985-518-1861.