Commodity recertification ongoing at St. Mary CAA

Seniors in St. Mary Parish can apply or re-apply to receive commodities.

Only persons who have registered and are on the commodities list are eligible to pick up food boxes on distribution days. In order to be placed on the list, individuals must bring identification and proof of income for 2020 re-certification. Clients may begin to bring their information to the central office now.

Distribution will be at the St. Mary Community Action Agency Central Office, 1407 Barrow St., Franklin, and 300 Pattie Drive in Berwick.

The end of January is the first date of the year for distribution. For any questions, call Carmencita Bogan at (337) 828-5703.