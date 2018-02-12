Cleco makes investment for aid to SLCC students

Local power company Cleco is investing in students at South Louisiana Community College. Today, Cleco donated $20,000 to the SLCC Foundation to be used for student scholarships.

“Cleco is excited to offer scholarships to students from the communities we serve,” said Bill Fontenot, Cleco’s chief executive officer. “When business takes part in education, we help strengthen not only our communities, but also our workforce.”

Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be established for students in degree programs and short-term training courses. Students must be enrolled fulltime, residents of Iberia Parish, and Cleco customers. They must also either be displaced workers seeking training or low-income residents.

Students can apply beginning March 15 by visiting www.solacc.edu/scholarships.

“Cleco is a partner that continually puts our students and their education first,” said Lana Fontenot, SLCC’s associate vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the SLCC Foundation. “This generous investment is not only an investment in our students, but also an investment in Acadiana.”

Last year, Cleco presented four $1,500 scholarships to students at SLCC’s Opelousas campus. Students who received theses scholarships were enrolled in the Electrical or Industrial Electronics Technology programs.

Cleco is also a partner with the college’s proposed Power Lineman Technician Training Program. The four-month program would be part of SLCC’s Corporate College division, which provides short-term, non-academic training. The community college is partnering with Cleco and several other power companies for the program. It is anticipated the program will be housed at SLCC’s Crowley Campus on Hutchinson Avenue.