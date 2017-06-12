Cleco fan donation to COA

Cleco donates 440 fans to help the elderly stay cool and save money

St. Mary Council on Aging was among 440 agencies to receive donations of fans from Cleco.

Cleco partnered with councils on aging and other agencies to donate fans to the elderly across Louisiana.

“The importance of the Cleco Fan Drive is two-fold,” Shirley Turner, vice president of customer experience, said. “Because air conditioners are typically the largest energy users in a home, raising the thermostat and using a fan can help the air temperature feel 10 degrees cooler and reduce energy bills.”

In addition to adjusting thermostats for energy efficiency, Cleco recommends the following tips to help lower electric bills.

—Install a programmable thermostat and raise the setting to the highest comfortable temperature. You can save three to five percent on your air conditioning costs for each degree you raise the thermostat.

—Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows.

—Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day

—Use heat generating appliances, such as clothes dryers or the oven, in the evening when temperatures are cooler

—Clean or change air filters regularly.

—Take advantage of Cleco’s Energy Depot which helps you analyze your home energy use and generates customized energy saving tips. To access the Energy Depot, visit www.cleco.com.

“For 17 years, the annual Cleco Fan Drive has raised funds and collected fans to donate across our service territory,” Jennifer Cahill, manager of public relations said. “Through the generosity of Cleco employees, customers and communities, we were able to give nearly 450 fans to the 22 participating agencies across the state.”

Senior citizens living in the Cleco service territory should contact a participating agency to request a fan.