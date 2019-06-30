City, Southern U partner for education opportunities

The City of Franklin is partnering with Southern University & A&M College System’s Agricultural Land-Grant Campus to bring educational opportunities to Franklin.

This partnership will bring the mobile campus of Southern University to Franklin for 16 weeks this fall. Certifications in four separate categories are: Small Business Development Certification Program, Food and Farm Safety Certification Program, Master Small Ruminant (goats, sheep), Producer Certification Program and Sustainable Urban Agriculture Certification Program.

Programs are focused on enhancing the capability of Louisiana small farmers and businesses within our region and courses are offered at the post-secondary level to provide experiences and skills needed to enter the work force beyond the entry-level position and are free to qualified applicants.

—The Food Safety Certification Program provides basic training to farmers and food production managers. How to prevent, minimize, and reduce the risks of food product contamination during farming, purchasing, receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, reheating, and serving. Federal guidelines for the food production facilities are covered for participants to learn the importance of food safety from farm to table.

—The Small Business Development Certification Program assists economically challenged landowners in creating and strengthening agricultural businesses. This educational program includes courses that develop and improve upon the professional skills of Louisiana small entrepreneurs and farmers.

—The Master Small Ruminant Producer Certification Program is a comprehensive course for beginning and advanced goat and sheep producers. This training program is to provide educational training opportunities in small ruminant production, management and marketing for Low to Moderate Income (LMI) and/or Urgent Need producers to assist in building a viable and sustainable goat and sheep industry in the state of Louisiana. Farmers must pass a farm inspection to become certified as a Master Small Ruminant Producer. A non-certification track is also available for producers.

—The Sustainable Urban Agriculture Certification Program is an intensive 12-session training and field-study farm tour employing sustainable agriculture practices. In this program, participants will become familiar with techniques and strategies necessary to grow fresh fruits, vegetables and animals in an urban environment sustainably. Participants learn to work within ordinances and guidelines of city government and galvanize others within the community around agricultural policy. Participants also learn to recycle available resources and discarded items to promote healthier lifestyles and communities.

All four class certification programs are a total of four weeks with the mobile unit being in Franklin for a total of 16 weeks. Classes will be held behind City Hall in Southern University’s Mobile Educational Technology vehicle which operates as both a high-tech educational classroom and a mobile extension of their brick and mortar facilities. For more information of the certification go to www.suagcenter.com.

Those interested in the certification programs may pick up the Household LMI Form-2019 at City Hall in the Tax Department during normal business hours beginning today.

Deadline to register is July 15. For more information contact Ed “Tiger” Verdin, Director of Public Relations, City of Franklin, at 337-828-6347.