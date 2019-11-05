City readies for Christmas events

“Christmas Under the Lampposts” events are set for the month of December.

On Dec. 7 there will be a decorated golf cart parade and the Christmas lighting ceremony.

For Dec. 12, the City of Franklin and the Franklin Merchant’s Associations “Mingle & Jingle” will be held in downtown.

The city is seeking citizens, churches, businesses and organizations to join in the decorated golf cart parade on Dec. 7 leading up to the Christmas lighting ceremony. Walkers, dance teams, cheer teams, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth organizations and school clubs are welcome to participate. No vehicles allowed.

The theme is “Christmas on the Bayou” and there is no entry fee to participate. Entrants must provide their own golf cart and decorations. Golf Carts may be rented from The Belleview Golf & Country Club in Franklin.

To participate in the parade, contact Arlana Shields, Community Development Director at 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com.