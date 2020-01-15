City is 'Planting Franklin's Future'

“Planting Franklin’s Future” is a city initiative to plant 50 young Live Oak trees in and around the city.

The free trees will be available to all residents and businesses that live in or own property within the City of Franklin or surrounding areas. The trees must be planted on private property and meet planting requirements.

The day for adoption of a Live Oak is Feb. 18, with planting day set for Feb. 20.

To reserve a tree and learn more about the requirements for planting, contact Chad Boutte at chadboutte@gmail. com or call 504-239-9746.

This initiative is presented by the City of Franklin’s Bicentennial Committee, in partnership with the St. Mary Parish Soil and Water Conservation District and made possible by a grand from Apache Community Partnership.