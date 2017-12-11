City lighting contest slated for Dec. 14

Mon, 12/11/2017 - 9:41am Roger Stouff

Franklin’s Christmas lighting contest will be Dec. 14.
There is no registration. Residents should turn on lights by 6 p.m. for judging.
The judges will compare exterior decorations only, including those visible on the interior from outside and from the street. Judges will not enter the property to view the side or back yards.
There will be four residential sections and one business section. Committee members are not eligible to participate.
First and second place will be awarded in each section and winners will be announced the next day. Awards will be presented at the City Council meeting Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Barbara Simmons, 337-828-6305 or bsimmons@franklin-la.com.

