City gets $30K in grants for health out-of-school programs

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting the city’s receipt of $30,000 in grant funds to support local healthy out-of-school time programs.

The grant is reportedly part of a $1.5 million grant the National Recreation and Park Association received from the Walmart Foundation.

Foulcard said the receipt of the funds could be attributed to application work done by Tammie Rogers, administrative assistant to the mayor, and Chris Barrilleaux, Franklin’s recreation director.

He further reported that the funds are set to go toward upgrades at both of the city’s recreation centers, to include: two new refrigerators, a steam table, new toilets, sinks and urinals, 40 tables and 200 chairs.

Foulcard also announced an informational meeting April 24 at 5 p.m. at Broussard Harris Recreation Center to discuss the implementation of Project Front Yard, a regional community beautification initiative in which Franklin is taking part.

Foulcard stated, “With this project we will work to restore our city through litter abatement and improved city streetscapes and gateways to the city of Franklin.”

In other news, Diane Wiltz of the Main Street Merchants Association announced the Art Stroll will be May 4 in conjunction with the Bayou to Main city market.

She reported that the market will take place at its previous location at the old Center Theatre lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and that the Art Stroll will begin at 2 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

She described each participating vendor as hosting its own artist, as well as will offer its own spread of libations and snacks to refresh eventgoers.

“And since the Art Stroll is being held on the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby,” Wiltz said, “we are suggesting attendees wear their derby hats in the spirit and theme of the derby.”

It was also announced that the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band from New Iberia is slated to play on Main Street, that day.

Also addressing the mayor and council were Susan Pusateri Clements and Stacy Pusateri Hebert concerning the reportedly regular flooding on Iberia Street between Barrow Street and the railroad track, and negligent drivers washing standing water toward the houses there.

Foulcard assured both Pusateris that he would meet with the fire chief and public works director to see to a solution to the problem.

Yet, the issue seemed to have partially found its own avenue of invention thereafter when Police Chief Morris Beverly addressed difficulties in enforcing offenses of derelict drivers and the flooding of property.

City Attorney Russell J. Cremaldi proposed examining Patterson’s city ordinance concerning speed zones in flood areas, and suggested such an ordinance for consideration in Franklin.

It was agreed that Cremaldi should proceed with his examination.

A resolution of respect was presented to the widow of Timothy Gerard Thibodeaux, and the following announcements were made:

—Summer Art Program Registration has been extended to May 10 at City Hall Tax Department, dance is $20 per person, and art is $20 per course.

—Main Street merchants will stay open until at least 6 p.m. on May 2.

—Franklin City-Wide Clean-Up will take place May 11 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Stage parking lot.

And lastly, before the meeting was gaveled to adjournment, Diana Tillman Alexander addressed the mayor and council to remind citizens of Franklin that she could use help picking up litter around the city, especially at Martin Luther King Boulevard.