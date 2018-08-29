City downtown building grants apps available

A reimbursement grant is available from funds payable out of the state general fund by statutory dedications out of the St. Mary Visitor Enterprise Fund to the St. Mary Tourist Commission for façade and exterior downtown improvements and repair in the Franklin Historic District.

The grant funds are reimbursed upon completion of the work and the submission of the requested documentation.

One grant of $5,577.13 for exterior improvements for a downtown business or nonprofit in the Franklin Historic District is available. The first applicant to complete the “Main Street Façade Reimbursement Grant” application, which is in the tax department, and show proof that the business or nonprofit is in the Franklin Historic District by Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. will receive a letter by Sept. 11 stating that the applicant must apply for and receive a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic District Commission.

After the applicant provides a copy of the certificate of appropriateness, the applicant will receive a letter within one week of a copy of the certificate of appropriateness being received, stating that the work can begin.

A copy of the Historic District Commission application, certificate of appropriateness, before and after pictures, a description of the work to be completed, an itemized list of all expenditures and copies of receipts for those expenses must be submitted to the Community Development Department. Expenses listed without receipts will not be reimbursed. The work must be completed by Jan. 31, 2019. Documents must be submitted by Feb. 8, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Applicants must submit their paperwork for certificates of appropriateness and attend meetings according to the deadlines and regulations set by the Historic District Commission.

The paperwork submitted will be copied, and the originals will be sent to Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau. Applicants will be reimbursed by Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau.

For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com.