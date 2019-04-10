City Art/Dance ends registration April 12

Participants can register for the Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Summer Arts Program during normal business hours in the tax department of City Hall through April 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Students must be at least 5-years-old by June 1 to participate in the dance portion of the program and at least 13-years-old by June 1 to be a part of the art portion of the program.

Fees for the dance program are $20 per student, and the art program fees are $20 per course. Fees are not refundable.

Payment can be made with cash, debit or credit card, money order or cashier’s check only. Money orders and cashier’s checks should be made payable to the City of Franklin. Registration forms will not be accepted without full payment.

Dance classes will be taught by LaDaisha Bowles-Webber at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts. Art classes will be taught in the Art Room of City Hall by Laura Zuniga (acrylic), Jeanne Wattigny (drawing) and Marissa Verrette (portrait). The schedule for art portion of the summer art program is as follows:

Beginning Acrylic: June 5 through 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Beginning Drawing: June 3 through 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Portrait: June 17 through 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Intermediate Acrylic: June 12 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Intermediate Drawing: June 10 through 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermediate Portrait: June 24 through 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about registration or the course schedule, contact the Community Development Department, ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345.

The Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Regional Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Bayou Beaux Art and Dance Program is supported by a Community Partnership Grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.