CHS readies for Cast Iron Cook-off set next Saturday

Steve Nugent, Agriscience instructor at Centerville Senior High School, was a guest of Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard and the Franklin City Council Tuesday at the council meeting at City Hall.

Nugent appeared before the council to discuss the upcoming Centerville Cast-Iron Cook-Off, to be held March 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Centerville High School student drop-off/pick-up area.

“It’s a community-oriented event,” Nugent said of the cook-off. “Too often, communities segregate themselves and isolate themselves. This is a formal invitation for everybody to come to Centerville on March 30th and get some good food.”

He continued, “We have a 5K color fun run going on and the (cook-off) awards this year are trophies based on the theme: Magnolias.”

Nugent also said there would be a Queen contest. “The thing about our Queen contest,” he said, “is that it is based on essay, not popularity. This year’s essay deals with internet addiction amongst the youth and how to curb that.”

The 2019 Cast-Iron Cook-Off is teaming up with Fit, Fun and Fabulous Serving St. Mary Parish; and Nugent brought with him, Rene’ Stansbury, vice president of the Fit, Fun and Fabulous board, to explain the partnership.

“We partnered with the cook-off to hold a mini-session geared toward providing on a miniature scale, what happens here in October (Fit, Fun and Fabulous, in Franklin),” she said.

Stansbury said that in addition to the mini-session, FF&F will have a poster contest in which all parish schools are invited to participate, and which will take place at the cook-off. There will also reportedly be a giant, inflatable colon on-hand to prompt discussion of the parish’s prevalence of high colon cancer rates and how to combat them.

All proceeds from the cook-off will go to benefit CHS student programs.