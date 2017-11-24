Christmas events aplenty on the Cajun Coast

Christmas experiences are festive and unique on the Cajun Coast. From splendid historic homes dressed for the season to a festive lighted boat parade, there is nothing quite like a south Louisiana Christmas.

The Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau notes that throughout the Christmas holidays, St. Mary Parish will be decorated with lighted trails, parades, performances and more.

Holiday shopping begins on Monday, Nov. 20 with Morgan City Main Street’s annual Moonlight Monday Shopping Promotion, 5-8 p.m., downtown Morgan City. www.morgancitymainstreet.com.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, it’s Berwick’s Annual Christmas Lighting and Meet and Greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 6 p.m., Town Hall in Berwick. Morgan City will celebrate its annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony with a surprise visit by Santa, 6 p.m. near the Shrimp Boat on Brashear Avenue in Morgan City.

On Friday, Nov. 24, it’s Christmas pictures with Santa, downtown Franklin, Chic and Shabby Collections, 716 Main St., Franklin, 4:30-6:30 p.m., $5 per picture, hosted by City of Franklin Design Committee and Franklin Rotary Club.

Also on Friday, Nov. 24, Patterson’s Traditional Idlewild Christmas Lighting Driving Tour begins from 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kemper Williams Park in Patterson, $2 per car (dependent on weather) The tour will end Dec. 31. Call 985-395-2298 for more information.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the City of Patterson’s Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree will be held at 5:30 p.m., Morey Park in Patterson.

On Friday, Dec. 1, it’s Movie Night at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts featuring “White Christmas,” 3 p.m., 501 Main St., Franklin. It’s free admission and concessions will be sold. Afterwards, its Christmas pictures with Santa in downtown Franklin, Chic and Shabby Collections, 716 Main St., Franklin, 4:30-6:30 p.m., $5 per picture, hosted by City of Franklin Design Committee and Franklin Rotary Club.

For shoppers. Franklin Main Street Merchants will be open late every Friday in the month of Dec.

Dec. 1 marks the beginning of Grevemberg’s Victorian Christmas in Franklin, Dec. 1-31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 per person, $8 for seniors (closed Christmas Eve and day). Call 337-828- 2092 for more information. Christmas at Oaklawn Manor in Franklin begins until January 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $15 per person, $10 students. Call 337-828-0434 for more information.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 St. Mary Outreach Presents its 2nd Annual “Spirit of Homes” Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Eight homes plus Trinity Episcopal Church will be featured. Latin Corner Dining and Antique Show are optional. $20 per person. Tickets available at Wildflower Boutique, Alumni Shop and St. Mary Outreach. Door prize drawing with tickets at Latin Corner.

Also on Dec. 2, Franklin will also host its annual Tour of Churches, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tour of Homes, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 at door. Tickets available at Grevemberg House and Chic and Shabby. Purchased tickets redeemable for drawing upon completion of the tour at the Lamp Post. Sponsored by City of Franklin Design Committee and St. Mary Landmarks Society. 337-828-2092 for more information.

That evening, it’s the annual City of Franklin Christmas under the Lampposts, Christmas Parade and Lamplighter Ceremony with line-up, 5 p.m. and parade, 6 p.m. Parade starts at corner of Jackson and Main and ends at Courthouse Square. Lighting of the parish tree will be held after the parade.

The new deadline to enter the Christmas parade is Friday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. The theme for Christmas under the Lampposts is “Christmas on the Bayou.”

Church groups, school clubs and athletic teams, scouts, youth groups, veterans and community service organizations that choose not to enter a float, boat or golf cart are invited to participate in the Christmas parade as walkers.

Nonprofit organizations are asked to become vendors. Vendors must provide their own self-contained set-up in the Blevins building.

Call 337-828-6345 for more information.

In Patterson, its Movies in Morey Park, 6:30 p.m. with Santa, 7 p.m. featuring the “The Polar Express,” Pajamas encouraged, and concessions will be sold. Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts will also host Movie Night featuring “Polar Express,” 7p.m., 501 Main St., Franklin, Free admission and concessions will be sold.

Finally, Christmas Lights on Bayou Teche in Franklin kicks off Dec. 2-Jan. 1 and will be held nightly. Tune in to 93.5 FM on Teche Drive, Main, Martin Luther King and Iberia Streets.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, a Christmas Parade and Festival in Four Corners will be held. Parade line up 10 a.m. at Elizabeth Park in Four Corners and booth set up at 1 p.m. Hosted by Standing for Community Advancement Association in Sorrel, Four Corners, Ashton and Glencoe, call 337-578-3310 for more information.

On Sunday evening, Dec. 3, the Marine Corps Band of New Orleans will host its annual Toys for Tots Christmas Concert. It’s free admission, but new unwrapped toy appreciated, 7 p.m., Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Tri-City Youth Theatre will present “Frosty the Snowman” Children’s Play, 6:30 p.m., Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

On Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 9, Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts presents “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus”, 7 p.m., Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, Franklin, 337-366-1845 for ticket prices.

Also on Dec. 7, the 18th Annual “Love Lights A Tree” Christmas Tree Lighting Open House hosted by the American Cancer Society and MC Bank will be held from 6-7 p.m. MC Bank, corner of Victor II Blvd. and Brashear in Morgan City.

In addition, Morgan City Main Street will present the movie, “Arthur Christmas,”,6 p.m. in Lawrence Park If too cold or too wet, the movie will be moved to the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Free to the public. Jackets and coats for Paying it Forward and blankets for Animal Advocates will be collected.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the City of Patterson’s Annual Main Street Christmas Lights Judging, 5:30 p.m. Morey Park in Patterson.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, it’s the Amazing Jingle Race by Tri City Track Club for ages 4-12 with adult teammate, 10 a.m., from Front Street to Lawrence Park, downtown Morgan City. Call 985-518-6118 for more information.

That evening, it’s the annual Bernice Street Christmas by Candlelight with Santa, puppet show, performing choir and refreshments. The event is free but accepting monetary or canned good donations on behalf of St. Mary Outreach, 5:30-9 p.m., Bernice Street in Morgan City.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 9, it’s Santa’s Workshop, including pictures with Santa, crafts, games, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Berwick Civic Center. The event is free to the public. Hosted by Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary.

Other events Dec. 9 include the 4th Annual Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade with line up at Captain Caviar and ending at Bridge Road in the Lower Atchafalaya. Award ceremony, Morey Park, Patterson.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the City of Patterson 4-Legged Friends Christmas Parade will be held, 12 p.m. with line-up at 11 a.m., Main Street, Patterson and the annual City of Patterson Christmas Parade will roll at 2 p.m. down La.182 Main Street in Patterson.

In Franklin, its movies at Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, Franklin featuring “The Nativity Story” 3 p.m., 501 Main St., Free admission, concessions sold.

On Monday, Dec. 11, it’s the annual City of Patterson’s City-Wide Christmas Lights Judging, 6 p.m. in Patterson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12. the Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill’s 22nd Annual Christmas Tree Festival Exhibit Open House will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Louisiana State Museum in Patterson. Decorated trees and singing performances by local schools. No admission, 985-399-1268 for more information.

On Friday, Dec. 15, it’s Christmas Pictures with Santa, Downtown Franklin, Chic and Shabby Collections, 716 Main St., Franklin, 4:30-6:30 p.m., $5 per picture, hosted by City of Franklin Design Committee and Franklin Rotary Club.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, it’s “Lessons and Carols” Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Main Street in Franklin and the Annual Christmas Cantata, 10 a.m., Pharr Chapel, Federal Avenue in Morgan City will be held during regular services.

Nov. 1-Jan. 1, “Shop St. Mary First this Holiday Season” promotion campaign, keeping our sales tax dollars at home.

For more information, visit cajuncoast.com/local or call 985-380-8224

Come experience the joy of Christmas, Cajun style! For more events or printable copy www.cajuncoast.com/locals, 985-380-8224.