Chitimacha presents 4th Pow-Wow event

Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana’s Fourth Annual Pow-Wow is Saturday at the Pavilion in Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel.

Cultural Department Director Kimberly S. Walden said the inaugural event began with support from the four federally-recognized tribes in Louisiana.

“Now we’re getting dancers from Kansas, Montana, Wyoming and a lot of the resident tribes in Oklahoma,” Walden said. “We’re becoming known across Indian country for our hospitality.”

Putting together an event like this takes a tremendous amount of work and attention to details, Walden said. “When you’re dealing with a very meaningful thing, there’s a lot of protocol,” she said. “Our priority is taking care of the people coming support us and put on performances and competition. There’s a lot of things we do for them to show our support and appreciation.”

Fundraising for the pow-wow has been ongoing because “It is not a money-making event,” Walden said. “It’s very costly. People are traveling here for a chance to win prize money, not a given that they’ll win. They’re coming out here to put on their best show and represent their tribe and their cultures, and to pray in our arena. It’s very meaningful.”

Many pow-wows are outdoors, while Chitimacha’s event is held indoors.

There are two food vendors scheduled this year, including fry bread burgers as a new item, Indian tacos and more.

The traditional gourd dancers begin at noon and grand entry at 1 p.m. There is a break time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dancers to rest and have a meal.

A special appearance by Native dancer and hip-hop artist Supaman, Apsaalooke Crow, is set for 5 p.m.

Crafts vendors will be on site with many different cultural items for sale from various Native American cultures.

Visitors to the pow-wow will be in the presence of some 20 Native American cultural traditions and tribal members.

Doors open at 11 a.m. General admission is $5, children under age five are admitted free.