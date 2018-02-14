Chitimacha investigation yields arrests

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported that Randeisha Jones, 21, of Ellendale, Houma, was arrested Friday for charges of racketeering, access device fraud, bank fraud and identity theft, in connection with an ongoing Chitimacha Tribal Police Department investigation.

She was transported to St Mary Parish Jail.

Carencro Police Department came in contact with Randeisha Jones and contacted CTPD about the active warrant. Randeisha was taken into custody and held on the outstanding warrant.

Jones’ arrest is the latest in a CTPD investigation going back to January of 2017.

The investigation was initiated when officers received information that there were irregularities with some personal checks received for cash.

Over the course of the investigation, officers learned that a group of individuals were using false identities to open bank accounts and using various accounts to make cash withdrawals from a tribally owned business. It was also learned during this investigation that these individuals were suspects in this same scam in numerous jurisdictions throughout south Louisiana.

To date, officers were able to attribute the total amount of monies stolen from the tribally owned business to be in excess of several thousand dollars. Over the course of the last year Cotina Batiste, Kevin Batiste, Mark Smith, Robert Skipper, Raquel D Barber and Nico Skipper were arrested, along with various outstanding warrants issued for several others suspects.

CTPD still has an outstanding active warrant for Danglo White.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of White you can call 337-923-4964 with that information. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the police department though the reportit@chitimacha.gov email address posted on the department website, or by calling the “Silent Witness” phone number at 337-923-4205.