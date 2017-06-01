Chase in Franklin leads to wreck

Chief Sabria McGuire reported that shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a stop sign violation on Anderson Street. The vehicle refused to stop for officers and continued to travel down Anderson Street, failing to stop at several stop signs and driving erratically. The driver, later identified as Wilbert Guy Jr., continued to travel in the same manner through the private property of AmeriPure and onto Martin Luther King Boulevard. Guy failed to stop at several stop signs on Martin Luther King Boulevard before turning onto Main Street, traveling in the wrong lane of travel. The vehicle then struck oncoming traffic and a lamp post in the area of Iberia Street and Main Street. There were three vehicles involved with a total of five occupants. Four occupants, including Guy, were transported by Acadian AirMed to hospitals in Lafayette. Guy has pending charges for three counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuries, aggravated obstruction of a highway commerce, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, no driver’s license, possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were obtained. The results are pending scientific analysis.