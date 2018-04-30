Greg Ibert accepts his award from the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce in celebration of 158 years of Ibert’s Mortuary doing business in the parish. Ibert is pictured, from left, with Jo Anne Bergeron, SMCC board chairman and Donna Meyer, SMCC president.

Al Kuhlman accepts his award for The Best Western and Forest Restaurant, celebrating 60 years in the St. Mary Parish business community. Pictured with Kuhlman, from left, are Jo Anne Bergeron, SMCC board chairman and Donna Meyer, SMCC President.

Mike Robin, of Robin Ford, accepts his award from SMCC for 90 years of service in St. Mary Parish. Robin is pictured with, from left, Jo Anne Bergeron, board chairman of SMCC and Donna Meyer, SMCC president.

Chamber honors area businesses

Mon, 04/30/2018 - 6:00am Roger Stouff

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses at their luncheon last week.

