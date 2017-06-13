Capt.:Coast Guard is staying put

Rumors that the Coast Guard is leaving Morgan City aren’t true, the local commander said Monday at the Harbor and Terminal District monthly meeting. But a change of command ceremony is slated for this week.

“The Coast Guard is not moving out of Morgan City,” said Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn. “That is as far from the truth as can be.”

Welborn said the change of command will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium for his replacement, Commander Heather Mattern. The Aids to Navigation Team will also have a change of command at 9 a.m. Thursday in the same location.

Also Monday, Charles Brittingham, senior vice president of Cassidy & Associates, presented a plan of action for the port so that the port could get recognition and approval of funding for projects. Brittingham said a presentation needs to be created that can be presented to higher-ups of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“You got to tell your story. What are the issues with the Port of Morgan City?” said Brittingham.

The historical data and statistics, such as past funding, business statistics, missed business opportunities, future potential business, assets utilized and not utilized on the river, should be gathered and presented so that the financial impact of the Atchafalaya River can be seen.

“You want to have that visual in front of those decision makers,” said Brittingham.

According to Brittingham, the Atchafalaya River went from having $15 million in annual funding in 2005 to $6.5 million today. Factors that determined that decrease in funding and its economic impact need to be looked at and presented as part of the story of the port.

Alongside the presentation, Brittingham stated that meetings with a core group of stakeholders and influential members of the Louisiana delegation needs to happen so that the port can consistently push for more funding.