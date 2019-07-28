Candidates qualify for fall ballot Aug. 6-8 at Clerk of Courts office

Qualifying for the fall elections has been set.

The primary election is Oct. 12, and the general election is Nov. 16.

Candidates can qualify Aug. 6-8 at the Clerk of Courts office on the second floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is open during the noon hour.

Ballot items and fees are (all candidates must be registered with their party affiliation):

State Senator, Dist. 21: No party, $300; Democrat, $600; Republican, $600.

State Representative: No party, $225; Democrat, $450; Republican, $450.

Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Assessor, Coroner and Parish President: No party, $225, Democrat, $450; Republican, $450.

Parish council members: No party, $115; Democrat, $230; Republican, $230.