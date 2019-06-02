Camp Mike T set, registration soon

Michael Thomas brings his first annual Camp Mike T to the area June 17.

Michael William Thomas Jr. is an American football wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League. He played college football for Ohio State University. Thomas holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a player through his first three seasons, with 321. Thomas led the league in receptions in the 2018 season.

Camp Mike T will be held at 4C’s Ministry, 1560 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Michael will hold an open dialogue with youths on a range of topics such as education, financial literacy, life as a student athlete and social activism. A healthy breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Camp Mike T is free to the public and registration is from 7-8 a.m. and 9 a.m. until the camp begins. Registration can also be made by email, campmiket4c@gmail.com. There are elementary, middle school and high school divisions. Provide the participants name, age, school, shirt size, parents’ name and address and phone number.

A waiver and consent form will be given after registration that must be signed by a legal guardian, which can be sent back to the email address or presented when arriving at the camp. This form is mandatory.