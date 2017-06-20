Cadets graduate SO academy

Cadets from various law enforcement agencies who began training in March graduated from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy June 15.

Sheriff Mark Hebert congratulated the graduates of Session 57 on their completion of the POST Level I academy and Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy’s standards of professionalism in policing prepares cadets to meet the challenges facing today’s law enforcement officers. The cadets of Session 57 underwent 565 hours of instruction and training. Under the direction of Captain Brian Charpentier, cadets achieved a level of mental and physical skill and conditioning that contributes to a positive police culture and equips them to excel at meeting ever-evolving public safety needs. Among the extensive curriculum and certification programs are criminal and traffic law, ethics and standards of conduct, emergency management, first aid and CPR, community policing, crisis intervention, crime prevention, defensive tactics, firearms training and physical conditioning.

Cadets are also taught the value of respect, selfless service, compassion, and integrity. The 15 weeks of training culminated with the administration of the Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) test.

Sheriff Hebert addressed the cadets and their family and friends at the graduation ceremony held at the Forest Restaurant in Franklin. “Law enforcement is always evolving and you must be able to adapt and respond in a professional manner,” Hebert said. “You’ve shown great energy and enthusiasm during the academy and for your chosen profession of law enforcement. I’m confident that you will be successful in your careers. It is an honor and pleasure to serve with you.”

Guest speaker 16th Judicial District Court Judge Vincent Borne added, “What you do in the community every day matters.”