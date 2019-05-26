CAA summer feeding schedule

St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. will hold its Summer Food Service Program.

This year the program begins on Monday, June 10 and there will be seven feeding sites for children throughout St. Mary Parish. Some sites will be serving breakfast and lunch while others will only serve lunch. The sites on the west end of St. Mary Parish are:

St. Mary Parish Alternative School, 131 Clausen Road South, Verdunville, serving breakfast and lunch

Raintree Elementary School, 501 Raintree Drive, Baldwin, serving breakfast and lunch

West St. Mary Civic Center, 1498 La. 318, Jeanerette, serving breakfast and lunch.

In addition to providing meals, all three of these sites are hosting summer camps where children will participate in various activities, including arts and crafts, fun games and theatrical performances.

The sites will be closed on July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. Meals are free and no child will be turned away based on age, race, color, creed, disability or nationality. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. ending at 9 a.m., while lunch will be served at 11 a.m. ending at 12:30 p.m..

Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA related activity should write or call immediately to: US Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue- S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250