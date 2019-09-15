CAA seniors event, opportunity to try new voter machines

St. Mary Community Action Agency is hosting an informational mini seminar for seniors in the Baldwin area Monday.

The senior seminar is sponsored by Baldwin Neighborhood Service Center at St. Mary CAA. There will be door prizes a demonstration from Jolene Holcomb with the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Office.

The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m. and will show older voters how to use the new format system for registered voters. The location will be the Baldwin Community Center, 305 La. 83 in Baldwin. For any questions or inquiries, contact Linda Jackson at 337-923-4657 or the St. Mary CAA Central office at 337-828-5703.

Also, dates for September’s St. Mary Parish senior feedings are, in the Morgan City area, Sept. 17 at the AARP building on Chenault Street. For the Franklin and Baldwin area, Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Franklin City Park Recreation Center, 505 Haifleigh St., in Franklin.

Sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Government and St. Mary CAA, there will be dinner, bingo at 10 a.m. and door prizes. Contact the St. Mary CAA Central office at 337-828-5703 for more information on both events.