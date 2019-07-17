CAA senior feeding program July 24

Due to continued hurricane cleanup, July’s senior feeding has been rescheduled Wednesday July 24.

St Mary Community Action Agency’s CEO Almetra J. Franklin reported that the dinner will be held at the Franklin Recreation Center, 505 Haifleigh St., Franklin.

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Government and St. Mary CAA, attendees will have dinner, bingo and door prizes. Attendees will first play bingo beginning at 10 a.m. followed by dinner and door prizes.

For any questions or inquiries, contact the St. Mary CAA Central Office at (337) 828-5703.

