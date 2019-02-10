CAA offers tax return help

St. Mary Community Action Agency is offering 2018 tax return preparation for eligible persons, families and seniors.

It is available to households with an income of $62,000 or less as a free service and provided in conjunction with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Services are available at 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin and 4014 Chenault St. in Morgan City.

Tax filers must bring a W-2 form (no last check accepted), Social Security card for tax payers and dependents claimed, birth certificates for all dependents and a driver’s license or state issued legal identification.

Eligibility for the Earned Income Credit include earned income from working for someone or running or owning a business or farm; meet basic rules, and meet additional rules for workers without a qualifying child, or have a child that meets all qualifying child rules.

The EIC can potentially generate more refund.

Call 1-800-TAX-1040 for more information or visit www.irs.gov/eitc.