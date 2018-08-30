Business burglary suspects arrested

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum, two arrests were made Wednesday in connection with a recent business burglary in Baldwin.

Tris Madison, 25, of 116 Kaylie Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. on the charge of theft.

Tyler Dantin, 25, 116 Kaylie Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. on the charge of principal to theft.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation with the Baldwin Police Department regarding the theft of a large amount of aluminum conduit, copper wiring and other items from a business in the Baldwin area. Through the investigation it was learned that Madison and Dantin went onto the property and removed items from the business.

On Wednesday, Madison and Dantin came into the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to turn themselves in on arrest warrants. Madison and Dantin were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dantin was released on a $5,000 bond. Bail was set at $18,000 for Madison.