Brittany's Project summer camp June 26-30

“Once Upon A Storybook” summer camp is for individuals with intellectual or developmental disability set June 26-30 at Franklin Senior High School.

The camp is presented by Brittany’s Project. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Camp fee is $25 and open to ages 6-96.

There will be man beloved stories well-known of characters and a “dress the character of the day” activity. Also included will be a craft each day, science experiment, recreation, music, preparing snacks and special visitors Mitch the Magician, Charpentier Dental, the Franklin Fire and Police departments, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Department and story tellers.

To sponsor a camper, for more information and a registration packet, call 337-828-2284 before June 13.